New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) India is known as the first responder to the Global South for its humanitarian initiatives in times of natural disasters, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

Addressing the World Congress on Disaster Management, Disaster Risk Reduction (WCDM-DRR) Awards here, he said India is known to provide disaster management to neighbouring countries in flood prevention and flood control.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the country provided free vaccines to over 100 countries through the 'Vaccine Maitri' humanitarian initiative, he added.

The minister added that disaster relief insurance claims is an area where work needs to be done in creating awareness and providing faster disposal of the claims in a seamless manner and there should not be a need to approach the courts to get relief.

Factual, correct assessment and analysis will help the authorities in settling disaster relief claims faster and giving relief to the deserving, the minister said.

"India is the first responder for Global South in times of need," he said.

