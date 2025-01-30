New Delhi, Jan 30 (PTI) Rooftop installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana are expected to touch the 20 lakh-mark by October 2025, Union Minister Shripad Naik said on Thursday.

By March, around 10 lakh installations are expected to happen, the Minister of State of Power and New & Renewable Energy said while addressing the third Discom Conclave 2025 event organised by industry body PHDCCI in the national capital.

The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana is the world's largest domestic rooftop solar initiative transforming India's energy landscape with a bold vision to supply solar power to one crore households by March 2027, he said.

Naik said installations under the scheme are expected to exceed 10 lakh by March and the numbers will double to 20 lakh by October.

It will reach 40 lakh by March 2026, and ultimately achieve the target of one crore by March 2027, the minister said.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 15, 2024 with a budget outlay of Rs 75,021 crore, the initiative aims to provide free electricity to households by facilitating the installation of rooftop solar panels, he said.

Under the scheme, discoms are designated as state implementation agencies (SIAs) responsible for facilitating various measures, including net meter availability, timely inspection, and commissioning of installations.

The total financial outlay for the 'Incentives to DISCOMs' component is Rs 4,950 crore, subsuming the previous outlay under the Grid Connected Roof Top Solar (GCRT) Phase II programme.

A total of 1.45 crore registrations, 26.38 lakh applications and 6.34 lakh rooftop solar installations have been reported on the national portal, Union Minister Shripad Naik said in December.

