Srinagar, Jan 13 (PTI) A BSF jawan sustained injuries when his service rifle went off accidentally during routine patrolling in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

Constable Manish Meghwal was hit by the bullet at Old Town Baramulla, the officials said.

The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable, they said.

