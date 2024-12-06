Srinagar, Dec 6 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday announced winter vacations for schools in the Valley and winter zone areas of Jammu division from December 10.

Minister for School Education Sakina Itoo announced the decision on X, sharing an order by the school education department.

According to the order, the winter vacation for students up to Class 5 studying in schools in the Valley and winter zone areas of Jammu division will be observed from December 10 to February 28 next year.

For the Classes 5 to 12, the winter vacation will be observed from December 16 to February 28, 2025, according to the order.

It asked teaching staff of government high and higher secondary schools to remain available at respective headquarters from February 10, 2025, onwards for preparatory arrangements for the ensuing board examinations of Class 10, 11 and 12.

"All teachers shall remain available as required for any online guidance to students during vacation period," the order said.

Any default on the part of heads of institutions or teaching staff in observance of the schedule shall attract strict action under the rules, it added.

