New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) A 35-year-old unidentified man was allegedly stabbed to death in full public view by a juvenile near Turkman Gate in central Delhi on Sunday, police said.

A video purporting to show the man being stabbed became widely circulated on social media.

The juvenile can be seen in the video stabbing the man multiple times in public.

The police said, citing witnesses, that a quarrel over sitting at a dhaba escalated into violence.

The juvenile was immediately nabbed, they said.

"The altercation ended with the man suffering severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed during treatment," a police officer said.

The accused is a Class 7 dropout residing in the vicinity, he said.

Further inquiries are underway.

