New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) KPI Green Energy on Monday announced securing a 300 megawatt solar project order from state-owned Coal India Ltd.

The contract for ground mounted solar plant includes operation and maintenance (O&M) services on comprehensive basis for a period of five years, the company said in an exchange filing.

"KPI Green Energy announces the receipt of its largest-ever order for setting up of 300 MW AC (alternate current)/405 MW DC (direct current) ground mounted solar PV plant from Coal India Limited," it said.

The project will be executed on an EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) basis at Khavda in Gujarat.

