Mohali, Jan 13 (PTI) A 41-year-old labourer died while another was injured after the lintel of a three-storey under-construction showroom collapsed at TDI City on Airport road in Mohali on Monday, a senior official said.

The incident occurred at around 4:30 pm, Additional Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke said.

Two persons trapped under the debris were rushed to the civil hospital where Jasvinder Singh, a resident of Chuhar Majra, was declared brought dead. The other person is undergoing treatment, officials said.

Tidke said the rescue operation was launched as soon as information of the collapse was received. It was conducted under the supervision of Sub-divisional Magistrate Damandeep Kaur and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Kharar-1) Karan Singh Sandhu.

A probe will be launched to ascertain the exact reason behind the collapse, Tidke said.

On December 21 last year, two persons died after a multi-storey building collapsed at Sohana village in Mohali district.

