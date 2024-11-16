New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was bludgeoned to death in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

The victim was identified as Prince, a resident of Burari, they said.

The body was found on Saturday morning on the roadside with the head smashed with stones and bricks, a police officer said.

Prince was facing multiple cases of theft and snatching and recently got bail, the officer said.

A case of murder has been registered and police teams are scanning the CCTV footage. A few suspects have been detained and further investigation is underway, the officer added.

