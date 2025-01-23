New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) A 55-year-old man died after allegedly being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi area, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on January 17 near Gate Number-2, they said.

The injured man was rushed to RML Hospital by police staff but was declared dead by doctors upon arrival, police said.

"A call was received reporting that a man who was on scooter had been hit by an unidentified vehicle and required an ambulance. Upon reaching the scene, police found the injured rider near Gate No-2 of Bangla Sahib Gurdwara," the police said.

We have further launched an investigation to identify the vehicle, they said.

