Faridabad, Jan 27 (PTI) A man was convicted of raping a woman multiple times on the pretext of marriage and sent to 10 years in jail, police said on Monday.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge Purushottam Kumar also slapped a fine of Rs 1,01,500 on him, they said.

According to legal cell advocate Ravindra Gupta, the woman approached police in July 2022 that an acquaintance of her deceased husband, Surendra Singh, had raped her multiple times.

The woman said in her complaint that on March 19, 2022, her daughter had gone to her grandmother's house and she was alone at home. "Surendra came to the house on the pretext of talking to me about marriage and raped me," she said in her complaint.

Two days later, he came again with a ring and a 'mangalsutra' and allegedly raped her again, she said.

"After that, he stopped talking with me and I went to his house in Rajasthan where he raped me again but refused to marry me and then I approached the police," she wrote in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered, and the man was arrested on August 4, 2022, police said.

Advocate Gupta said, "While hearing the case, the court of ASJ Purushottam Kumar sentenced the convict to 10 years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,01,500."

