Ballia (UP), Nov 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned his mother and a neighbour to death using a shovel in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district on Saturday, police said.

The incident took place in Vishnupura village of Garhwar area on Saturday afternoon, they said.

Pratik Pandey (22) killed his mother, Mala Pandey (49), when she tried to intervene in an argument between him and his sister, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Ballia Vikrant Vir said.

Upon hearing the commotion, when their neighbour Chhaya Devi (55) rushed to intervene, he also attacked her with the shovel, Vir said.

He said that the police along with a forensic team reached the spot upon receiving information about the incident.

Pratik was arrested and the murder weapon was recovered, the SP said.

The accused's sister told police that an argument initially broke out between them and when their mother tried to intervene it escalated leading to the murder.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, the officer said.

