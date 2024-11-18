Ghaziabad (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A man allegedly killed his 36-year-old sister-in-law and her three-month-old daughter in Bamheta village here on Monday, police said.

The incident took place under Wave City police station limits and the accused is at large while the motive of the double-murder was yet to be ascertained,the police said.

DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said that upon receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, completed legal formalities, and launched a manhunt to apprehend the accused, identified as Zeeshan.

"The motive for the murders will only be clear after his arrest. Teams are conducting raids at his possible hideouts," Tiwari said.

The victims who were strangled to death have been identified as Shaheen Parween (36) and her infant daughter, Afia Parween, according to the police.

Zeeshan, originally from Begusarai district in Bihar, works in a factory and resides in a rented house in the area, Tiwari added.

Further legal action is underway, and investigations are ongoing, police said.

