Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 23 (PTI) In a breakthrough, police on Thursday arrested a man from Kerala who was allegedly among a gang of robbers who had decamped with Rs 30 lakh from a businessman at Bantwal by posing as ED officials on January 3.

Police identified the accused as Anil Fernandes (49).

Superintendent of Police, Yathish N had constituted four special investigation teams to trace the accused.

During the course of investigation police team recovered the car that was used in the crime. They also found a fake number plate with Tamil Nadu registration that was used during the robbery.

The total value of the seized items, including the vehicle, is estimated at Rs 11 lakh.

Further investigations are underway to apprehend the remaining culprits and recover the stolen money, police said.

