Meerut/Hapur, Jan 25 (PTI) Actor-turn-politician Arun Govil on Saturday participated in a door-to-door Ramayan distribution campaign with his wife Shrilekha Govil.

The Meerut MP also distributed Ramayan in Babugarh and Hoshiarpur Garhi village in Hapur district.

"Ramayan should be there in every Sanatani's house and reciting it daily calms the mind and teaches the way to live life," the actor who played the role of Lord Ram a serial based on the epic said.

"This is not my personal campaign. It is for all of you. This is the campaign of the entire country and nation. We should participate in this campaign with full dedication and enthusiasm. Only through this can we establish our culture on the world stage," he said.

Govil earlier this week launched a nationwide campaign to distribute copies of the Ramayana under the "Ghar-Ghar Ramayana" initiative.

The campaign commemorates the first anniversary of the consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

