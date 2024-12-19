New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Mufin Green on Thursday said it has signed an agreement with the United States International Development Finance Corporation to avail USD 18 million loan.

The deal will enable Mufin Green finance the onward lending business, a regulatory filing said.

Also Read | Who Is Phangnon Konyak? Here's All You Need To Know About BJP Rajya Sabha MP From Nagaland Who Accused Rahul Gandhi of Misbehaviour.

The agreement with the US government's development finance institution was signed on Wednesday, Mufin Green said.

Kolkata-based Mufin Green focuses on financing in the electric vehicle ecosystem, including two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, fast chargers and swappable batteries.

Also Read | Who Is the Highest Tax-Paying Celebrity in India? Check Where Shah Rukh Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Virat Kohli Stand on List of Top 10 Biggest Celebrity Taxpayers in FY 2024.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)