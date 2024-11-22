Chennai, Nov 22 (PTI) The new Tidel Park in North Chennai is set to transform the region into a "thriving information technology hub," according to real estate consultant Knight Frank India.

Strategically located with robust infrastructure, the facility will spur economic growth and job creation, said Srinivas Anikipatti, Knight Frank India's executive director for Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated the 21-floor Tidel Park in Tiruvallur district on Friday, developed at Rs 330 crore to promote IT growth in northern Tamil Nadu.

Spread across 5.57 lakh sq ft, the facility is expected to generate 6,000 jobs in IT and IT-enabled services in its initial phase, the government announced.

