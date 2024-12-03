Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on using the term "Divyang" and respecting their sentiments inspired persons with disabilities to advance in life with dignity.

Whenever Divyangjans have been given opportunities, they have demonstrated their exceptional talents and abilities, he said.

During a state-level award ceremony on International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the chief minister celebrated the achievements of Divyangjans and reaffirmed the government's commitment to their welfare.

He distributed tablets and assistive devices to Divyang students with disabilities, further supporting their empowerment, an official statement said.

Citing the examples of Rishi Ashtavakra, Mahakavi Surdas, physicist Stephen Hawking, and Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya, the chief minister said, "Individuals, when provided with a platform and the support of society, have contributed their talents to the nation, the world and humanity, proving they are in no way lesser than others."

"International Day of Persons with Disabilities serves as a platform to inspire society to adopt this inclusive approach and celebrate the capabilities of Divyangjans," Adityanath added.

He also extended his greetings on the birth anniversary of India's first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, coinciding with National Advocates' Day.

He emphasised that the state government was committed to the welfare of all sections of society, advancing Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

Adityanath also called for the expansion of academic institutions for visually impaired, deaf and other differently-abled children.

The state is home to two prominent Divyang universities -- Dr Shakuntala Mishra National Rehabilitation University in Lucknow and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya University in Chitrakoot -- he said.

Adityanath stressed the importance of trained teachers, adequate honorariums, improved facilities and the use of technology to empower these institutions.

Noting the significant improvements made in pension schemes for Divyangjans under his administration, the chief minister said, "In 2017, the pension for differently-abled individuals was a mere Rs 300 and was often delayed for months. Today, the amount has been increased to Rs 1,000 per month, benefiting 11 lakh differently-abled people. The pension is directly transferred to beneficiaries' accounts, ensuring transparency."

Families affected by leprosy are provided a monthly pension of Rs 3,000, further demonstrating the government's commitment to inclusivity and support for the marginalised, he noted.

Adityanath said all government buildings must have ramps for Divyangjan and added that Rs 40 crore had been allocated for free travel on transport corporation buses for differently-abled individuals.

Additionally, financial support has been allocated for Divyang couples, with Rs 15,000 for a Divyang husband, Rs 20,000 for a Divyang wife. Grants of Rs 20,000 are also available for shop construction, and Rs 10,000 for operating shops, kiosks or handcarts, he said.

The chief minister highlighted the state's efforts in medical care for the differently-abled, with increased grants for surgeries and financial support for cochlear implants for hearing-impaired children.

Already, 24 such surgeries have been successfully conducted this year.

"The state is also supporting the operation of several institutions, including pre-primary and daycare centres, as well as mentally retarded shelter homes and training centres in cities such as Meerut, Bareilly, and Gorakhpur," he said.

Adityanath also discussed the government's efforts to uplift backward classes.

The budget for the backward class welfare department has increased from Rs 1,295 crore in 2016-17 to about Rs 2,800 crore.

The chief minister shared details of the pre-matric scholarship scheme, funding for which has risen from Rs 107 crore and benefiting 5.19 lakh students to Rs 160.16 crore, benefitting 7.58 lakh students.

An additional Rs 300 crore has been allocated for scholarships for backward-class students.

The post-matric scholarship and fee reimbursement programme has expanded, benefiting 19.80 lakh students with Rs 2,070 crore, compared to 11.13 lakh students in 2016-17, he added.

The chief minister also announced an increase in grants for girls, with one lakh now benefiting from Rs 200 crore, up from 70,000 in 2016-17.

The chief minister distributed assistive devices to 40 Divyangjans and tablets to 324 Divyang students.

Adityanath also transferred scholarships worth Rs 54.38 crore to more than 2.53 lakh children from backward classes via DBT.

Additionally, 28 youngsters from backward classes received certificates for completing computer training.

