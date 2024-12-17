Chandigarh, Dec 17 (PTI) Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav on Tuesday visited Amritsar and held a meeting with officials to review the law and order situation.

He said he directed all officers to ensure professional policing and strict action against lawbreakers.

Also Read | SBI Clerk Recruitment 2024: State Bank of India Releases Notification For 13,735 Junior Associates Post at sbi.co.in, Know Steps to Apply.

"Visited Amritsar to review the law and order situation and held a meeting with all officers and SHOs from Commissionerate Amritsar, and the districts Amritsar Rural, Batala and Tarn Taran. Emphasised our top policing priorities on counter-terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, and street crime," he said in a post on X.

"Investigations to be conducted professionally and in a scientific manner, utilising technical and forensic tools for detection of crimes and ensuring convictions of accused persons," he added.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 17, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)