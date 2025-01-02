New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) The name of Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd has been changed to Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd, according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.

"The company's name has been changed from 'Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd' to 'Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Ltd' w.e.f. January 2, 2025," the filing said.

Earlier, Swan Energy took control of the management of Reliance Naval & Engineering after emerging as the winning bidder under an insolvency resolution process.

