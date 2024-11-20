Chennai, Nov 20 (PTI) A female baby monkey - Bonnet macaque - rescued from the Vellore division, and sent to the Vandalur zoo for treatment on October 26, died on Wednesday, the zoo said.

Recently, a veterinarian Dr Vallaiappan had moved the Madras High Court seeking interim custody of the juvenile female Bonnet macaque claiming that it had suffered multiple wounds due to dog bites and that he had treated her for quite some time after it was brought to his camp in Ranipet district. The court, however, turned down his request to visit the monkey in the zoo.

A release from the Arignar Anna Zoological Park, Vandalur, here said upon arrival, the macaque was found to have hind limb paralysis and an abrasion wound on its back.

"Hematology results indicated moderate anemia. The macaque received special care, including appropriate bedding to facilitate wound healing and prevent further abrasion. Physiotherapy treatment and passive range of motion exercise were carried out along with other required medication," the release said.

The animal was continuously monitored by a zoo veterinary team. The monkey's health had gradually improved since its arrival.

"It appeared dull over the past two days. Experts from TANUVAS were consulted, and appropriate treatment was administered. However, despite the tireless efforts of the veterinary team, the macaque died on Wednesday," the release stated.

