Muzaffarnagar, Jan 21 (PTI) A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious injuries after a speeding truck collided with their motorcycle here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near Baroda village under Budhana police station area on Monday evening.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Mishra, the incident occurred while the couple was travelling from Budhana to Baroda village on their motorcycle.

The woman has been identified as Saira Bano (34) and her husband as Ikram (38), he said.

The woman's body has been sent for postmortem, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

