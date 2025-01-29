Thane, Jan 29 (PTI) Unidentified persons broke into a temple in Thane district of Maharashtra and allegedly stole silver items of Rs 31,000, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Khandoba temple, located at Bhadwad in Bhiwandi area of the district, they said.

The thieves allegedly stole the frame of a silver idol and other items, an official from Shanti Nagar police station said.

Based on a complaint by the temple's caretaker, the police on Tuesday registered an FIR against unidentified persons under section 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)