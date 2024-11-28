New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) State-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) on Thursday said it has entered into a partnership with the Indian arm of John Cockerill Group for using green technologies in iron and steelmaking processes.

The development assumes significance as the maharatna firm remains committed to transform traditional iron and steelmaking practices by adopting advanced, sustainable technologies, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Key Regulatory Changes From December 1: From TRAI's New Regulation That Will Likely Cause Delay in OTPs to Maldives Fee Hike, Here's All You Need To Know.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by SAIL with John Cockerill India Ltd (JCIL), it said.

"The focus areas of this collaboration will be cold rolling and processing for carbon steel, green steel and silicon steel, specifically CRGO (cold rolled grain oriented) and CRNO (cold rolled non-oriented) steels," SAIL said in a statement.

Also Read | What is APAAR ID? All You Need to Know About 'One Nation, One Student ID Card' As Maharashtra Directs Schools to Register Students Ahead of November 30 Deadline.

The partnership also aims at incorporating advanced steelmaking technologies to enhance efficiency and sustainability.

SAIL is aligning its operations with the evolving demands of a dynamic market and to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future.

SAIL reported a 31 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 897.15 crore in the September quarter, dragged by lower income.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)