Gangtok, Nov 26 (PTI) Shanti Rai of Sikkim has been honoured with the Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF) Gold medal for her contribution to the field of mountaineering.

The award was presented to Rai during the Annual General Body Meeting of the IMF on November 23, a press release said.

Rai is the first Sikkimese to get the award.

The IMF Gold Medal, instituted in 1961, is awarded to Indian citizens, including Himalayan Sherpas, who demonstrate extraordinary accomplishments in the field.

The selection committee acknowledged Shanti Rai's consistent participation in mountaineering expeditions, including her successful climbs to peaks above 8000 metres, and her efforts in organizing and fostering mountaineering activities. This award highlights her pivotal role in inspiring the next generation of adventurers and contributing to the development of the sport in India, it said.

