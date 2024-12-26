Gurugram, Dec 26 (PTI) Simran Singh, a popular freelance radio jockey from Jammu and Kashmir, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented house in Sector 47 here, police said on Thursday.

Her body was found hanging in her room on Wednesday night, they said, adding no suicide note was found from the spot.

Simran had over six lakh followers on Instagram, police said. PTI COR

