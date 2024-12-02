Bareilly (UP), Dec 2 (PTI) A student of a private university in Bareilly allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room on Monday, police said.

Niharika (19), a first year student of Bachelor of Computer Applications, lived in the Narmada hostel located on the university campus, Station House Officer Sanjay Singh Tomar said.

She allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on Monday afternoon, he said.

Tomar said that a suicide note has been found from the student's room.

The body has been sent for postmortem and the student's family has been informed about the incident, he said.

