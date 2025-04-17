New Delhi, April 17 (PTI) India's sugar production has reached 25.49 million tonnes so far in the ongoing 2024-25 season, down 18 per cent from a year ago, sugar mills body ISMA said on Thursday.

The production fall is attributed to a decline in output in the country's top three sugar producing states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka.

According to the data released by the Indian Sugar Bio-Energy and Manufacturers Association (ISMA), production in Maharashtra, India's largest sugar producer, fell to 8.07 million tonnes till April 15 of the current season (October-September), from 10.94 million tonnes a year ago.

Output in Uttar Pradesh, the country's second top producer, fell to 9.11 million tonnes, from 10.18 million tonnes, while in Karnataka it declined to 4.04 million tonnes, from 5.06 million tonnes in the said period.

Out of 534 mills that operated, the crushing operation was on in 38 mills, while the rest were closed.

ISMA said around 3.5 million tonnes of sugar is expected to be diverted towards ethanol production this year, against last year's diversion of 2.15 million tonnes.

