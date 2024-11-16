Hamirpur (HP), Nov 16 (PTI) Retired state administrative services officer Sukhdev Singh was on Saturday sworn in as a member of the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA), officials said.

HPCRA Chairman Rajiv Kumar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Singh at a small function in his office here, in the presence of senior district-level officers and those of the Aayog, they said.

Sukhdev Singh, who was a Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service officer, had served as an administrative officer in various districts and departments. He was appointed as a member of HPRCA after retirement, the officials said.

The HPCRA replaced the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission following a paper leak case unearthed on December 23, 2022, when the vigilance department arrested the commission's then senior assistant Uma Azad with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh cash.

