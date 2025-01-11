New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Sunteck Realty has reported 40 per cent growth in its sale bookings to Rs 635 crore during the latest December quarter, driven by bullish housing demand.

In a regulatory filing late Friday, Sunteck Realty said the company's sale bookings or pre-sales in the year-ago period was Rs 455 crore.

During April-December period of 2024-25, the company's pre-sales registered a growth of 34 per cent to Rs 1,661 crore from Rs 1,237 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

