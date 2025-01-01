New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Wednesday reported a 22 per cent growth in total sales to 96,804 units in December 2024 compared to 79,483 units a year ago.

The domestic sales last month stood at 78,834 units, up 14 per cent from 69,025 units in December 2023, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement.

Exports grew 72 per cent to 17,970 units against 10,458 units in December 2023, it added.

SMIPL Executive Vice President - Sales, Marketing and After Sales, Devashish Handa said the company has been experiencing consistent year-on-year growth every month, and December was no exception.

