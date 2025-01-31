New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) Three entities, including two promoters of Onesource Specialty Pharma, on Friday divested a 6.8 per cent stake in the company for Rs 1,202 crore through open market transactions.

Tenshi Pharmaceuticals (Promoter) and Pronomz Ventures LLP (Promoter Group) and Medella Holdings Pte Ltd were the entities who have offloaded 77.66 lakh shares or 6.8 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Onesource Specialty Pharma, as per the bulk deal data available on the NSE.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,545-1,552.90 apiece, taking the combined value to Rs 1,202.23 crore.

The promoters of the company divested a 3.4 per cent stake in the firm.

After the latest transaction, the combined shareholding of promoter holding in Onesource Specialty Pharma has come down to 34.36 per cent from 37.77 per cent and Medella Holdings stake has declined to 0.8 per cent from 4.17 per cent.

Meanwhile, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund and CPT Research & Mgmt Co T/A CPT World Investors acquired 21.95 lakh shares or 1.9 per cent stake in Onesource Specialty Pharma for Rs 339.19 crore.

Details of the other buyers of Onesource Specialty Pharma shares could not be ascertained on the exchange.

Onesource Specialty Pharma's shares declined 4.44 per cent to close at Rs 1,551.55 apiece on the NSE.

