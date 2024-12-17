Shahjahanpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) Two young girls among three people died on Tuesday after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding tanker truck, police said.

The incident took place on Bareilly-Etawah road when the three people were going towards Katra on a motorcycle, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manoj Kumar Awasthi told PTI.

A speeding tanker truck coming from the front rammed into the bike, killing Samsuddin (25), Gulbahar (17) and Reena (18) on the spot, Awasthi said.

The police immediately reached the spot and sent the bodies for the post-mortem. After the incident, the truck driver fled from the spot, leaving the vehicle, the police said.

An attempt is on to nab him, they said.

