Puducherry, Dec 31 (PTI) Revellers, including a number of tourists, gathered at Beach Road here and rang in the new year.

Police were deployed in large numbers at various points to ensure there was no breach of law and order, as the revellers burst firecrackers and exchanged new year greetings.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Launch of SpaDeX Mission to Successful Tests of Reusable Launch Vehicle 'Pushpak', Check List of ISRO Accomplishments This Year.

Traffic was also restricted in several areas.

New year parties were held at various hotels and restaurants.

Also Read | Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Open or Closed on January 1, 2025? Know if Bank Branches Will Operate on First Day of New Year.

Lieutenant Governor Kailaishnathan, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and several ministers and political leaders extended their new year's greetings.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)