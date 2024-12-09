Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Two women, including one from Haryana were arrested with 14.09 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) from Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Monday, police said.

The accused have been identified as Maninder Kaur (38), from Haryana's Yamunanagar district and Neelam (30), a resident of Old Jubbal in Shimla district, they said.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

According to police, the accused were en route Khadapathar from Shimla in a car when a team stopped the duo for checking on suspicion near Jubbal Subdivision.

During the search, the contraband was found from their possession leading to their arrest, an officer said.

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case has been registered under section 21 and 29-61-85 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) act, 1985.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)