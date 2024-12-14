Deoria (UP), Dec 14 (PTI) An eight-year-old boy was killed after suffering bullet injuries during celebratory firing at a wedding function in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Garouna village on December 9, when Abhinandan (8) alias Kanha went to watch fireworks along with his friends, Bhola and Abhishek, they said.

Abhinandan was hit when some people opened celebratory firing during the wedding function, the police said.

The boy was taken to a medical college for treatment where he died during treatment, they added.

Following his cremation, an FIR was registered on Friday evening based on the complaint lodged by his mother, Maya Devi, a police officer said.

He said that Abhinandan's father, Niranjan Vishwakarma, confirmed the events and said that his son was at his maternal uncle's house when the incident occurred.

Superintendent of Police Sankalp Sharma said, "A case has been registered in the matter and efforts are underway to identify those who were responsible for the celebratory firing." PTI COR CDN

