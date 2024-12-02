Lucknow, Dec 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday ordered a third-party audit of the Har Ghar Nal Yojana under the Jal Jeevan Mission, emphasising quality and timely execution.

While reviewing the programme's progress, Adityanath warned against compromising quality in public interest initiatives, an official statement said.

He underscored the importance of promptly restoring damaged roads, urging necessary guidance from public representatives, it added.

Adityanath ordered the appointment of nodal officers for each project to ensure coordination with local public representatives and completion within the stipulated time.

The statement said, "He also highlighted that departmental officers' accountability would be assessed based on these standards. The chief minister reiterated the mission's core goal -- delivering pure drinking water consistently to every household."

"He emphasised third-party verification and mandated nodal officers to oversee quality and timelines. The review covered Jal Jeevan Mission projects across Uttar Pradesh, including in the Bundelkhand and the Vindhya regions," it added.

During the review of community contributions under the mission, the chief minister was informed that 40,951 projects had been approved at a total cost of Rs 1,52,521.82 crore (Rs 1.52 lakh crore).

This includes Rs 71,714.68 crore each from central and state contributions, with an additional Rs 9,092.42 crore from community contributions for village infrastructure, the statement said.

The solar-based nature of most projects has increased the overall cost by Rs 13,344 crore but an additional Rs 6,338 crore will be received from the central government, it stated.

The state government is projected to save around Rs 1 lakh crore in maintenance and operations over the plan period, it added.

It was also reported that 33,229 schemes in Uttar Pradesh were powered by solar energy, with approximately 900 MW of solar panels installed.

"The central government has recognised this initiative as a best practice. These solar projects are expected to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 13 lakh metric tons annually," the statement said.

Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, Minister of State Ramkesh Nishad and others attended the meeting.

