Ballia, Jan 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Police arrested five people from Bihar on Friday and seized 200 grams of heroin worth Rs 40 lakh, officials said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar said that the operation was part of the ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.

Ballia city police were conducting checks on suspicious individuals and vehicles at the police picket located at Janeshwar Mishra Bridge near the Bihar border, the officer said.

During the check, a four-wheeler was spotted approaching from Bihar. Upon seeing the police, the driver attempted to turn back the vehicle, arousing suspicion, he said.

When the police surrounded the vehicle, the occupants opened the car doors and tried to flee, but the team managed to apprehend all five individuals on the spot, he added.

According to the officer, Pintu Kumar (30), Arvind Kumar (26), Lavkush Tiwari (24), Munna Kumar (20), and Vikas Kumar Tiwari (27), hailing from Bhojpur District, Bihar, were arrested.

The police seized 200 grams of heroin worth Rs 40 lakh from the accused's possession, the ASP said.

He further said that cases have been registered against the accused at Ballia City Kotwali, and they have been remanded to judicial custody.

