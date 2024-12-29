Pauri (U'khand), Dec 29 (PTI) Two people, including a PAC jawan, were killed and another person was seriously injured on Sunday when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Rikhnikhal block of this district.

The car fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Bayela Malla village on the Rikhnikhal-Sidhkhal road, the district disaster management centre here said.

Two persons, including the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) jawan, died on the spot, it said.

The car which was being used as a government vehicle was going towards Rikhnikhal when the accident occurred.

The deceased were identified as PAC jawan Dilbar Singh (50) from Dobaria village and Jasveer Singh (36) of Bangar village.

Driver Satpal Singh, who got seriously injuries in the accident, was admitted to the Primary Health Centre, Rikhnikhal.

The exact cause of the accident is not yet known, said the disaster management centre.

