Nagpur, Nov 22 (PTI) A 32-year-old sarpanch of a village was electrocuted after he came in contact with an illegal electric fencing on a field in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Thutanbori village in Bhiwapur tehsil, around 50 km from the district headquarters, in the morning, an official said.

Vinod Natthuji Gurpude, the sarpanch of Thutanbori, came in contact with an illegal wire fence installed to protect crops from animals, he said, adding that the man died on the spot.

The official said a case has been registered against one Sushil Digambar Bhute (42), Gangadhar Mahadev Sahare (52), and Tularam Dhanvijay (48) under section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

