Amethi (UP), Jan 9 (PTI) A watchman was found dead under suspicious circumstances in the seminar hall of Rajiv Gandhi Polytechnic here on Thursday, officials said.

According to police, 55-year-old Ramraj was found dead in Musafirkhana area. He was from Ram Raipur village and was employed as a watchman at the institution.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for January 9, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the exact cause of death is yet to be ascertained, Station House Officer (SHO) Vivek Singh said.

Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 9 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)