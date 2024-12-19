New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) Delhi Police arrested a 46-year-old woman and seized 315 grams of heroin from her possession, an officer said on Thursday.

The arrest was made during a raid in Khera village in Shahdara area, he said.

"Accused, Pinki, was selling heroin in Khera village and a secret information was received against her. A team was formed and she was apprehended on Wednesday," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

During interrogation, Pinki revealed that her husband was involved in illegal activities, including selling heroin and liquor.

After his murder in 2020, Pinki continued the same activities, the officer said.

