Jammu, Nov 25 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman reportedly exfiltrated to Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) after illegally crossing the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday.

Fatima Bi, a resident of a forward village in Kirni sector, reportedly crossed the border on Sunday evening, they added.

Police have launched a probe after registering case, officials said.

