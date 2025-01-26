Jaipur, Jan 26 (PTI) A woman allegedly set herself on fire in Rajasthan's Udaipur district, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, they said, adding that the woman has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read | SSC GD Constable Exam 2025: Application Status Released, Admit Card To Be Out Soon at crpf.gov.in; Know Steps To Download.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Chhagan Rajpurohit said that Bhavna Yadav (28) took the step after an altercation with her husband. She suffered 80 percent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment in the hospital.

No case has been registered so far, he said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission: Retirees To Receive 186% Boost in Pensions With Approval of 2.86 Fitment Factor? Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)