New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) The women employees of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) staged a protest at the Sarojini Nagar depot on Sunday demanding equal pay, improved working conditions, and permanent job guarantee.

Male DTC staff also took part in the demonstration claiming growing dissatisfaction within the workforce.

The protest was led by the female employees at the recently inaugurated all-women 'Sakhi Depot' in Sarojini Nagar, the first in the country to be fully managed and operated by women.

The employees voiced their concerns by reportedly refusing to allow buses to leave the depot until their demands were heard, which included fixed salary, permanent job opportunity and better working conditions. They also cited the challenges of commuting long distances for early morning shifts and lack of job security.

In a show of solidarity, a number of male DTC staff also joined the protest and held a meeting near the Sarojini Nagar depot, supporting the call for fair wages and job regularisation.

The protest witnessed high-pitched sloganeering as DTC employees from different depots across Delhi joined the demonstration in large numbers.

The Delhi government inaugurated the 'Sakhi Depot' on Saturday, intending to operate 70 buses, including 40 air-conditioned and 30 non-AC buses, covering 17 routes across the national capital.

