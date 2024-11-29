New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as its Director-General for a second four-year term.

The second term will begin on September 1 next year, it said.

"The General Council of the WTO has agreed by consensus to reappoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second four-year term," it said.

