New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) The World Trade Organization (WTO) on Friday said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has been appointed as its Director-General for a second four-year term.
The second term will begin on September 1 next year, it said.
Also Read | RRB RPF SI Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Sub-Inspector December 2 Examination Released at rrbapply.gov.in, Know Steps To Download.
"The General Council of the WTO has agreed by consensus to reappoint Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as Director-General for a second four-year term," it said.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)