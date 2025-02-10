New Delhi, February 10: Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee Friday demanded setting up a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to inquire into the incidents at Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. Participating in the debate on the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha, he also asked the Central government to inquire into the Uttar Pradesh government's negligence as a number of people have died in the stampede in Maha Kumbh. "After spending over Rs 2,500 crore for the 45-day Maha Kumbh, the government did not take action regarding the massive and unfortunate stampede. There is no clarity on the post-mortem reports, the number of deaths, compensation for the affected families, or the issuance of the death certificate.

"Why has the central government not taken any action or initiated inquiries into the negligence of the state government? You have made it an internal issue, it is no longer a state issue. A JPC should be constituted by Parliament to look into the complaints over the Maha Kumbh mela," Banerjee said. The stampede took place on January 29 when a huge crowd broke the barricades as crores of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya. At least 30 people were killed and 60 others injured in the stampede. Mahakumbh Stampede: Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional, Holds Back Tears While Condoling Deaths in Stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela; Judicial Inquiry Ordered (Video).

The MP from West Bengal's Serampore also criticised the Budget, terming it "anti-people and destructive for the country's economy". He also talked against the proposal to increase the foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector. "The Budget ignores the immediate challenges of growing unemployment, inflation and inequality," he said, adding the income tax benefit will help only a limited number of people. Further, Banerjee said that the National Company Law Tribunal and the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal are not providing judgements on time.

He also accused the Centre that the Budget has neglected West Bengal. "If you ignore us, the West Bengal people will give answers in 2026 (assembly elections)," he said. Participating in the debate, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer of AAP also said that the Budget has reduced allocations for AI (artificial intelligence) related works. He also asked the Centre to provide adequate funds to Punjab farmers to carry out crop diversification. Maha Kumbh 2025 Stampede: Uttar Pradesh Government’s 3-Member Judicial Probe Panel Arrives in Prayagraj, Set To Visit Incident Site Today (Watch Videos).

Iqra Choudhary (SP) said this budget is a headline-grabbing document only as it has neglected, farmers, youth and the poor. "It is not an inclusive Budget," she said, adding no step has been taken to reduce unemployment. She demanded an increase of MPLAD funds from Rs 5 crore to Rs 25 crore. Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said that this Budget would only help the rich and it was election-centric. He also demanded to increase wages under MNREGA to Rs 600 and a legal guarantee of 200 days of wage employment.

