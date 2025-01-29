Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath got emotional while condoling the deaths of 30 people in a stampede at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, January 29. A video has surfaced on social media wherein Yogi Adityanath can be seen holding back tears as he interacted with the media. Yogi Adityanath also ordered a judicial inquiry into the tragedy. At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Wednesday, police said. As many as 60 people who suffered in the incident are undergoing treatment at a local hospital. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

Yogi Adityanath Gets Emotional

Yogi Adityanath Orders Judicial Probe

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath orders judicial inquiry to look into reasons that led to the stampede in Kumbh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2025

