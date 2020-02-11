Pak Sponsored Agencies Using VPN to Send Chain of Messages: J-K DGP

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said that Pakistan-sponsored agencies are using a virtual private network to send a chain of messages.He, however, said that no agency could be named 'directly' at the moment."There are agencies which are Pakistan sponsored that are resorting to the use of VPN (Virtual Private Networks) and send a chain of VPN messages across, but directly no agency can be named as of now," Singh told reporters here when asked if Pakistan were trying to start cyber warfare in J&K."I think service providers have to do a little more research and development work to see that they are able to be sure that the unwarranted sites are not accessed by people and also the unwarranted use of VPN is put to an end," he said. (ANI)

