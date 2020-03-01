Probe Ordered into Deaths of Infants at Hospital

Kolkata, Mar 1 (PTI) The health department has ordered a probe into the deaths of two new-born babies at the state- run Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital after the surgical suture used to stitch their body tissues during surgeries did not function properly, official sources said.

The authorities have also set up a probe committee, the sources said.

Though no official of the NRS Medical College and Hospital was ready to talk on the deaths, sources said while a 10-day-old babdy died on February 28, the other one - an 18- day-old infant - died the next day.

Following the deaths of the babies, the hospital authorities on Sunday shut down the sick newborn care unit section of the paediatric surgery department at the institute.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)