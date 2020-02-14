Rice Left to Rot Due to Negligence by District Admin in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 14 (ANI): In a case of gross negligence by the administration, close to 16,000 bags of rice which were kept for distribution under Public Distribution Scheme (PDS) at a warehouse in Balrampur district were left to rot.The rice kept in the warehouse in Premnagar area of Wadraf Nagar, whose market value is reportedly around Rs 3 crore, was left to rot due to the negligence of the district administration.A team of the Civil Supplies Department has also come from the state capital Raipur to investigate the matter.Meanwhile, upon being questioned, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Baleswar Ram said that an investigation was underway, he, however, did not express the quantum of punishment to be meted out to the accused."The case of rice rotting in our warehouse is being investigated. The investigation is underway and the final statement will be given only after the process is completed," Baleswar Ram told reporters on Thursday.Further details are awaited. (ANI)

